OPPO launches Reno6 Series

Global leading smart device brand OPPO today announced the launch of the newest addition to the Reno series, Reno6Series, in Pakistan. The “AI Portrait Expert” Reno6 Seriesis equipped with industry-leading features like the newly-introduced Bokeh Flare Portrait Video to provide cinematic bokeh flare effects in portraits, and the upgraded AI Highlight Video, enabling customers to record every precious moment as professional-looking portrait videos. Reno6 also features OPPO Reno Glow design, ultra-fast charging speed,the super convenient smart ColorOS 11, optimized heat dissipation and together it brings a smoother and more responsive user experience.

The Reno6 series was launched in an online event by OPPO. The event not only unveiled the new Reno6 and the Reno6 Pro, but also featured an ecstatic live performance by the widely loved OPPO Brand Ambassador Asim Azhar. The star singer also announced that the fans can now be a part of his music video, Bol Day. Moreover, OPPO has unveiled the “Discover the faces of Pakistan”project where they join hands with Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) to capture the national sentiments through powerful portraits and bring the unique culture of Pakistan to the world.The project will be showcased in OPPO Gallery, the virtual art exhibition created by OPPO for everyone, in late September. The star studded event was also graced by OPPO Brand Ambassador Maya Ali who talked about OPPO Gallery and how the company provides young artists with a platform to showcase their works of art. She also unveiled the phone along with OPPO CEO George Long and Asim Azhar.Leading content creator shared his work of portraits shot on OPPO Reno6 to showcase the true camera capabilities of the phone.

Reno6 is available for pre-order starting 8th September in Pakistan. Reno6 will be available in two finishes: Aurora and Stellar Black. Both models will be available for purchase at a retail price of Rs59,999.