Yutong Master unveils new intercity bus

Master Motor Corp Ltd have launched the 3rd Generation CKDIntercity “NOVA” Bus of Yutong-Master, the market leader in Inter-city luxury bus segment of Pakistan.

The ceremony was held on 6thSeptember 2021 at Master Motors Bus Assembly Plant, Port Qasim, Karachi. Distinguished guests from Government, private sector, transport officials and transporters attended the event. Mr. Nadeem Malik, the Managing Director of Master Motor, stated that MMCL has a vision to serve thetransport industry of Pakistan with world class productsthat not only meets the international safety standards but also caters for the environment.The launching of this bus is another step ahead towards achieving our goal of providinga safe transportation andbetter life style to passengers, and a better opportunity for transporters to enhance their business. Our main focus is passenger safety and that is why we introduced international standard buses to meet the safe transportation needs of the society along with reliable and responsiveafter sales services for the transporters. Mr. Faisal Meraj, Senior General Manager Marketing & Sales ofMaster Motor, stated that this is the same international model that is running in different countries of Europe and it has been adopted with the improvementskeeping in mind of Pakistani road infrastructure to maintain the durability and operational efficiency.

MMCL is the first company to introduce and started the assembling of Euro 3 buses in Pakistan. Currently, Yutong Master has been serving Pakistan market with 3 locally assembled CKD models and morethan 6 CBU models and has been a benchmark for other Bus assemblers in Pakistan. MMCL in technical collaboration with Yutong (the largest manufacturer of buses in the world), is assembling different models of Yutong buses, commonly known as Yutong-Master, in its assembling plant in Karachi. Since 2018, Yutong-Master has been a market leader in inter-city bus segment in Pakistan.

Master Group is operating since 1963 contributing in various sectors including Power, Textile, and Automotive sector. Master Motor Corp. (Pvt.) Ltd has a state of the art, commercial automobilesassembling & manufacturing unit in Karachi. It was established in the year 2002 for assembling & manufacturing oflight, medium and heavy-dutycommercial vehicles and Buses. MMCL is also an authorized assembler and dealer of world-renowned brands like Mitsubishi Fuso, Foton, IVECO and Changan.