NCA expresses satisfaction over security of strategic assets

ISLAMABAD: The National Command Authority (NCA) has expressed full confidence in the command and control system and expressed satisfaction over measures in place to ensure comprehensive security of strategic assets of Pakistan, a statement said on Wednesday.

The NCA, which met in Islamabad with Prime Minister Imran Khan in the chair, re-affirmed that Pakistan as a responsible nuclear state would continue to contribute meaningfully towards the global efforts to improve nuclear security and nuclear non-proliferation measures. A detailed briefing was given to NCA on evolving conflict dynamics in the region. The forum noted with concern the destabilizing massive arms build-up in the conventional and strategic domains.

“The NCA viewed these developments as detrimental to peace and security and asserted that Pakistan will take all measures to ensure the strategic stability in the region without entering into an arms race,” read the statement.

The authority appreciated high standards of training and operational readiness of the strategic forces and appreciated the scientists and engineers whose dedicated contributions have enabled Pakistan to successfully pursue the desired objectives.

The high-level huddle was attended by defence, finance, and interior ministers along with the chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chiefs of Navy, Air Force and Director General Inter-Services Intelligence (DG ISI).