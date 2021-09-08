Punjab Revenue Department collects Rs62.017b in FY21

Punjab Revenue Department has collected a total sum of Rs62,017 million against a target of Rs59,849 million in the heads of land revenue, stamp duty, agricultural income tax and water rate during the financial year 2020-21, which is 104 percent of the overall target. Provincial Revenue Minister Malik Muhammad Anwar told media on Tuesday that Rs17,372 million against the target of Rs16,000 million was collected in the head of land revenue (mutation fee, etc), Rs39,040 million against the target of Rs37,714 million for stamp duty, Rs2,366 million against a target of Rs2500 million for agricultural income tax and Rs3,239 million was received against the target of Rs3,635 million for water rate in the financial year 2020-21. He said that the provincial revenue department was working hard to collect government charges and taxes to ensure the availability of resources for development work.













