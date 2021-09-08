48% happy with PM’s three-year performance

A majority of Pakistanis have said they believe that the PTI will complete its five-year term, a survey has revealed.

According to Gallup Pakistan, 70% Pakistanis have said they expect to see the government complete its full term. Of the remaining, 20% believed it will not be able to, while 11% were not sure. Among the survey participants, 48% said they are happy with PM Imran Khan’s three-year performance, whereas 45% said they are unhappy. The remaining 7% had “no response”. The survey further revealed that 69% Pakistanis are satisfied with the government’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Of these, 18% were of the view its performance has been “very good”, whereas 51% believe it to be “good”.

Among the remaining respondents, 13% characterised the performance as “bad”, 9% as “very bad”, 4% said they “don’t know”, and 5% had “no response”.

A majority of Pakistanis – 58% – have also indicated they are satisfied with the government’s foreign policy efforts.

Of these, 18% said the performance has been “very good”, while 40% said it has been “good”. Among the remaining respondents, 15% felt that the government’s performance in this area has been “bad”, 9% was of the view it has been “very bad”, 12% said they “don’t know”, and 7% had “no response”.

When it came to the economy, 45% said they were satisfied with where it stands, whereas 44% expressed dissatisfaction.

Of the 45% satisfied respondents, 10% said the government’s performance has been “very good”, while 35% said it has been “good”.

Among the 44% dissatisfied respondents, 26% said the performance has been “very bad”, 18% said it has been “bad”, 6% said they “don’t know”, and 5% had “no response”.

On efforts to prevent corruption, 48% were of the view that the government has been successful, whereas 40% were of the view it has failed.

Of the 48% that were appreciative of the government’s efforts, 14% said they have been “very good”, whereas 34% said they have been “good”. Among the remaining 53% respondents, 21% said the performance has been “bad”, 19% said it has been “very bad”, 7% said they “don’t know” and 6% had “no response”.