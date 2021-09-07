No inappropriate dressing in institutes of Islamabad, directs FDA

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) has introduced a new dress code for male and female teachers, prohibiting wearing jeans and t-shirts on the premises of educational institutes. The FDE issued a letter in which they restricted teaching and non-teaching staff, including both males and females to ensure proper dressing and personal hygiene with regular haircut, nail cutting and use of perfume.

“All heads of institutions/section in-charges shall ensure that every staff member observes reasonably good measures in their physical appearance and personal hygiene,” mentioned in the letter.

Female teachers could wear “appropriate simple and decent salwar kameez, trousers, shirt with dupatta/shawl”, adding that those observing pardah are allowed to wear scarf/hijab while ensuring its clean and neat appearance. Jeans and tights are strictly not allowed.

It suggested all teaching staff to wear teaching gowns while teaching in the class and lab coats while taking practical periods in laboratories. Besides, it said that casual slippers are not allowed in the institutes while formal shoes, including pumps, loafers and mules are allowed. The letter said coats, blazers, sweaters, jerseys, cardigans and shawls are allowed during the winter season.

Male teachers are required to “wear appropriate, simple and decent salwar kameez preferably with a waistcoat in accordance with the weather conditions. Wear a dress shirt (full sleeves preferably with tie) and trousers (dress and cotton pants only)”. Jeans are not allowed.

“Only formal shoes (dress shoes, loafers, moccasins and boots) must be worn and owing to long standing hours during teaching, comfortable shoes like sneakers and sandals can be worn as well. However, wearing slippers is not allowed at all.” Wearing salwar kameez with waistcoat, pants and shirt with tie (preferably jacket/coat) has been made mandatory for male teachers.

According to the orders from the Federal Directorate of Education all teaching or non-teaching staff of males and females have to obey and follow the guidance from FDE.