NESPAK opens in-house Covid vaccination facility

Due to recent increase in Covid-19 cases and time consuming process of vaccination, NESPAK has set-up an in-house vaccination facility of Covid vaccination for its staff.

The facility was inaugurated by Dr. Tahir Masood, Managing Director NESPAK, at NESPAK House, Lahore on Monday. Mr. Ahsan Anwar, VP Coordination, Mr. Hisham Khalid, Manager General Services and senior officials of NESPAK were also present.

The timings for the vaccination facility will be from 9:00am to 2:00 pm. It is a one week drive starting from September 6 to September 10, 2021. Soon after the inauguration, those NESPAK employees who were not vaccinated yet, started visiting the facility and were administered vaccination doses.