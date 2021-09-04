Drama serial ‘Parizaad’ gains an overwhelming response

Pakistani drama serial ‘Parizaad’, featuring a realistic story revolving around a boy who has black colour complexion and grew up in an underprivileged family, was always mocked for his appearance. Ahmed Ali Akbar, who plays the lead role, gets a lot of appreciation from the celebrities and viewers. Several scenes keep the viewers hooked.

The drama begins on a gloomy rainy day as a man, played by Saleem Mairaj, receives the news that he is a father to his third son and fourth child. Rather than cheering the news, he worries about having another mouth to feed. His wife named their son Parizad. He asks his wife why she would do that to their son especially considering that their other two boys had normal names, Akbar and Asghar. She foreshadows that his son’s name will define him when he grows up.

Shy and soft spoken, Parizad has grown up to be a complete bookworm. As a result he’s often ignored and bullied. His sister-in-laws taunt him about money and kick him out to a smaller room to make space for their own kids. His brothers also taunt him for being studious and it seems as though the only person who is on his side is his sister.

Drama based on Asham Nadeem’s novel, the story shows the struggles of a blackface man and a world of hypocritical standards. Ahmed Ali finds comfort in poetry and starts penning his feelings into the beauty of words, and his passion for poetry makes him valuable for the people.

The drama is gaining popularity and every person appreciated Ahmed Ali for his overwhelming performance. He successfully brings out Parizaad’s lovable and kind-hearted soul. Shahzad Kashmiri directed the drama and the star-studded cast comprises Ushna Shah, Ahmad Ali Akbar, Kiran Tabeer, Madiha Rizvi, Tipu Shah, Paras Masroor, Nauman Ijaz, Urwa Hocane, Yumna Zaidi, Saboor Aly, and Mashal Khan.