DG ISI Faiz Hameed reaches Kabul to hold talks with Taliban leadership: Sources

KABUL: Director General (DG) Inter Services Intelligence (ISI) Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed on Saturday reached Kabul with a delegation to hold talks with Taliban leadership, Daily Times reported quoting sources.

“Issues relating to Pak-Afghan security, economy, and other matters will be taken up with the Taliban leadership,” sorces said.

Earlier in the day, Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa met with British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab and said that Pakistan will continue working for peace and stability in Afghanistan, adding that Pakistan pins its hopes on an inclusive government in Afghanis.