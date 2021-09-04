Rupee gains eight paisa against US dollar

The exchange rate of Pakistan rupee appreciated by eight paisa on Friday against the US dollar in interbank trading and closed at Rs166.90 as compared to the previous day’s closing of Rs166.98. According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of dollars in the open market were recorded at Rs167.6 and Rs168.6 respectively. The price of euro was appreciated by 34 paisa and closed at Rs198.14 against the last day’s trading of Rs197.80, the State Bank of Pakistan reported. The Japanese yen remained unchanged to close at Rs1.51, whereas an increase of 66 paisa was witnessed in the exchange rate of British pound, which was traded at Rs230.87 as compared to its last closing of Rs230.21. The exchange rates of Emirates dirham and Saudi riyal decreased by 02 paisa each to close at Rs45.44 and Rs44.50 respectively.













