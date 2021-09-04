Ayesha Omar’s post moves Paris Hilton and Akcent

Actress Ayesha Omar, who has been in news since her post about getting over a traumatic experience of her life, has attracted massive applause from international celebrities like Paris Hilton and Akcent.

Ayesha Omar, who never hesitates to share her views on various matters and social media, recently took to Instagram to post stunning pictures from the unideal time and wrote a lengthy note about her stress.

“My heart was heavy and my mind was a mess, while posing for these. Instagram is never a reflection of reality. You can never tell what’s actually going on in someone’s head or life by what you see in a photo, she captioned the picture.

‘Sanya and I both were going through terrible times, but we made it through and came out stronger and softer,’ she wrote

“Today, I’m grateful for so much. The list is endless. But especially for all the love and support I get from all of you.. through my good times and bad, through my highs and lows… thank you, all of you. I’m just so grateful. Everyday,” Ayesha Omer concluded.

Reading her heartfelt note, Paris Hilton extended her support.

The lead vocalist of Romanian popstar band Akcent Adrian Claudiu Sîn? also left a heart emoji under Ayesha Omar’s post.