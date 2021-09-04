Funeral prayers of Ali Geelani held in absentia at Faisal Mosque

The funeral prayers of veteran Kashmiri Hurriyat leader and the icon of Kashmir freedom movement Syed Ali Geelani were offered in absentia at the capital’s Faisal Mosque.

President Dr. Arif Alvi, federal ministers, parliamentarians and a large number of people from different walks of life, offered the prayers. National Security Adviser Dr Moeed Yusuf, Director General Inter-Services Intelligence Lt General Faiz Hameed, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain and other government officials attended the prayers.

Meanwhile, in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), the people have offered funeral prayers, in absentia of Illustrious Kashmir freedom leader Syed Ali Gillani at all tehsil and district headquarters across the liberated territory.

President, prime minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir , cabinet ministers, members of the Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly Hurriyet leaders and people belonging to all walks of life participated.

The funeral prayers of Syed Ali Gillani were offered in absentia in Muzaffarabad, Mirpur, Kotli Bhimber, Rawalkot ,Sudhnoti, Bagh, Havali Neelum and Jhelum valley of Azad Jammu Kashmir.

The participants prayed for the rest of the departed soul in eternal peace besides paying rich tributes for his unprecedented lifelong sacrifices rendered for the liberation of occupied Kashmir from Indian clutches. They reaffirmed their resolve to continue the struggle of Kashmir liberation movement till the complete liberation of occupied Kashmir from Indian clutches and and to complete the mission of Syed Ali Gillani.

The Azad Jammu and Kashmir government has, at the same time, announced three days of mourning on the sad demise of Syed Ali Gillani who passed away in Indian occupied Jammu Kashmir after prolonged illness late last night. The death of the Kashmiri leader was marked with a day-long state holiday while the state flag remained at half mast. Syed Ali Geelani passed away Wednesday night at his home in Srinagar, capital of Indian Occupied Kashmir at the age of 92. He was laid to rest early Thursday morning in Srinagar amidst heavy deployment of Indian occupation force, that had earlier snatched the body from the family.