Schools to remain closed for a week due to surge in COVID-19 cases

In the wake of a surge in corona-virus cases in the country the government of Punjab has decided to close down all schools in the province for one week. All the government and private schools will remain closed from September 6 to September 11.

Punjab Education Minister Dr Murad Raas on Friday stated in his tweet, “all public and private schools of Punjab are being closed from September 6 to September 11 due to Covid-19 restrictions. He appealed to the public, particularly the students to stay at home and stay safe. Protect yourself and your families”.

ANNOUNCEMENT:

All Public & Private Schools of Punjab to be closed from September 6th to September 11th, 2021 due COVID 19 conditions. Please stay home and stay safe. Protect yourself and your families. — Murad Raas (@DrMuradPTI) September 3, 2021

Dr Murad Raas had said in his last news conference on Wednesday that licences of private schools would be cancelled if they failed to implement the Single National Curriculum (SNC). He declared that the same curriculum is taught in all developed countries of the world. “After the next four weeks, the licences of the private schools in which the uniform curriculum will not be fully implemented will be cancelled,” he warned the private schools.