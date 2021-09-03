Heavy rain hits Karachi

On Friday morning, the heat-stricken citizens of Karachi breathed a sigh of relief as different areas of the city like Saddar, Sharea Faisal, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, University Road, Malir, Landhi, Sakhi Hassan, I. I. Chandragar Road, and other areas received moderate to heavy rains.

Although the residents of Karachi are well aware of the disaster management and emergency response capabilities of the city administration and other civic bodies, the rain was enjoyed by both children and adults.

On the other hand, right after the rain started, as per the expectations of the people, power outages started in many areas.

K-Electric tweeted on its social networking site: “Reports of moderate to heavy rains are being received from various parts of the city. It can be closed on security grounds.”

Meanwhile, Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab was visiting different areas of the city during the rains to assess the situation. During the visit, Murtaza Wahab instructed the authorities to keep all drainage arrangements complete and all staff to be present in the field so that the citizens do not face any difficulties.

The Meteorological Department had forecast rain with strong winds and thunderstorms in different cities of Sindh including Karachi and East Balochistan today.

Heavy rain is expected in some parts of Sindh province while the weather will remain dry and humid in other parts of the country, the Meteorological Department said.