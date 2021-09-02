COAS pays tribute to Syed Ali Geelani on his demise

RAWALPINDI: On the sad demise of Hurriyat leader Syed Ali Geelani, COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa has expressed heartfelt condolences on Thursday. The COAS in a statement stated that Geelani’s lifelong oblation and constant struggle shows the invulnerable resolve of Kashmiris against Indian occupation.

His mission and dream will remain until the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K) win their right of self-determination, the COAS said. Syed Ali Geelani had been under custody for the last many years. Veteran Hurriyat leader Syed Ali Geelani passed away at his house in Srinagar on Wednesday night. He was 91.

He has served as the chairman of the Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir and the All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC). He was previously a member of Kashmir Assembly from the Sopore constituency of Jammu and Kashmir three times (1972, 1977 and 1987), but later on founded his own party by the name of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat.

Earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan, President Dr Arif Alvi, Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed and others also expressed their grief over the loss of Syed Ali Geelani.