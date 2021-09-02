Daily Times

Your right to know Thursday, September 02, 2021


OGRA to disburse licences to 1.2m LPG sellers

Web Desk

 

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) has decided to take an important initiative to issue licences to 1.2 million LPG shops across the country, According to Ogra, no shop owner will be allowed to sell LPG without a licence. The issuance of licences will help in decreasing  the low standard  gas cylinders that have always  been the cause of many fire blast cases.

Only 6,000 shop owners in Lahore will have licences and about 1.2 million LPG shops were operating throughout the country without licences. Arfan Khokhar the President of LPG Association said the disbursement of licences will also help in following the standard operating procedures (SOPs).

 

