OGRA to disburse licences to 1.2m LPG sellers

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) has decided to take an important initiative to issue licences to 1.2 million LPG shops across the country, According to Ogra, no shop owner will be allowed to sell LPG without a licence. The issuance of licences will help in decreasing the low standard gas cylinders that have always been the cause of many fire blast cases.

Only 6,000 shop owners in Lahore will have licences and about 1.2 million LPG shops were operating throughout the country without licences. Arfan Khokhar the President of LPG Association said the disbursement of licences will also help in following the standard operating procedures (SOPs).