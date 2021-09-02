Gandapur condemns reports of heavy military siege on Syed Ali Gilani’s funeral

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan, Ali Amin Khan Gandapur on Thursday strongly condemned the reports of heavy military siege on the funeral of veteran All Parties Hurriyat Conference leader (APHC) Syed Ali Gilani.

In a condolence message, he said it was reprehensible that the Kashmiri people have been prevented to attend the funeral of their leader. He said the cowardly attack of the Indian government could not stop the struggle of the Kashmiri people for their right to self-determination. Gandapur said Kashmiris would continue the struggle with the ideology of Syed Ali Gilani for the independence of the valley.