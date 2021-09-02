IHC orders action against FIA for arresting journalists

Islamabad High Court (IHC) Wednesday ordered to take action against the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) officials allegedly involved in arresting of two journalists in Lahore.

Additional Attorney General Qasim Wadood adopted the stance before the court that action should be taken against the FIA officials under the law if they had violated the legal process in the case. IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah remarked that the court had repeatedly asked to avoid harassing the journalists who were giving their opinion on certain subjects. After the last hearing of the matter, what happened in Lahore was a contempt of court, he added.

Justice Minallah said why FIA had been playing gimmicks with the court and asked whether the standard operating procedures made on the instructions of IHC were not applicable.

The court said it was getting an impression that the FIA was taking selective actions. The FIA had called a journalist and asked him about his source, the bench noted, adding no one should worry on criticism.

The court observed that the FIA harassed another journalist on raising a problem relating to environment. This was a constitutional court and attempts were being made to misguide it. The chief justice said this court had not stopped any department from its legal work. The FIA had been misusing its authority and practicing against the law, he added. The court observed that the FIA director would be responsible if the bench was not satisfied over his department’s conduct. Justice Minallah said a first information report was registered on his behalf, adding how a judge could become a complainant. After this, the hearing of the case was adjourned till September 27.