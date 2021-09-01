Over a domestic clash man murders his wife and three children in Punjab

VEHARI: Over a domestic clash a man on Wednesday brutally murdered his wife and three children in Punjab’s Vehari. The incident happened in Vehari’s Basti Tavarian Wali Green, where a man named Ashiq killed his wife and three children over a domestic dispute.

The dead bodies of the woman and children were moved to a nearby hospital, police reported. The deceased were identified as Shehnaz, Sameera, 8-year-old, Zain,6, and Shanza, three years old. The suspect departed easily after killing his family. Meanwhile, the police are in search of the murderer.