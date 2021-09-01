Dr Amjad Saqib gets Ramon Magsaysay award

A proud moment for Pakistan as Dr Amjad Saqib, the founder of Akhuwat, has received the most august award in Asia which is presented to people for their extraordinary efforts for the development of Asian societies annually.

Dr Amjad’s NGO has proffered 4.5 million interest free loans amounting to Rs128 billion to families all across Pakistan.

The other receivers of Ramon Magsaysay Award include Akhtar Hameed Khan, Abdul Sattar Edhi and Bilquis Edhi, Shoaib Sultan Khan, Asma Jahangir, Dr. Adibul Hasan Rizvi, Tasneem Ahmed Siddiqui, Dr. Ruth Pfau, and Ibn Abdur Rehman.