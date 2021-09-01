Daily Times

Wednesday, September 01, 2021


Crude prices fall 1pc on demand concerns

Agencies

Crude oil prices went down around one percent on Tuesday over demand concerns due to the Covid-19 and expectations that OPEC+ will raise oil output during its meeting scheduled for Wednesday. At 1300 hours GMT, Brent, the international benchmark for two-thirds of the world’s oil, shed $0.64 (-0.87 percent) to reach $72.77 a barrel. Similarly, the US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) reached $68.46 a barrel, down by $0.75 (-1.08 percent). The price for Opec Basket was recorded at $71.48 a barrel with 1.03 percent increase, Arab Light was available at $74.31 a barrel with 1.31 percent increase, while the price of Russian Sokol jumped to $72.48 after gaining 0.37 percent.

Meanwhile, tropical storm Ida that hit Louisiana, a state near the Gulf of Mexico, last week, disrupted processing facilities at six that process 1.92 million barrels per day (bpd) of crude, around 12% of U.S. refining capacity, according to Reuters. “With companies currently assessing damages, a current timeline for how long shuttered capacity will be down is still uncertain,” RBC analysts said in a note. With catastrophic damage to the grid in Louisiana, power outages could last three weeks, utility officials said, which would slow efforts to repair and restart energy facilities.

