KMC will fully protect its historical heritage: Wahab

Administrator Karachi, Sindh Government Spokesman and CM Advisor on Law Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Tuesday inspected the historic clock tower on the roof of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) Building and issued orders to fix the British-era clock installed there. Relevant officers were also present on the occasion, said the statement issued here on Tuesday. Administrator Karachi said that KMC building is one of the most beautiful buildings constructed in Karachi city before the establishment of Pakistan. “It is important to preserve this historic building in its original condition,” he added. Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that the KMC will fully protect its historical heritage and steps will be taken to keep all parts of the building in good condition, including the clock.













