Sindh govt decides to increase salaries of cops

KARACHI: The Sindh government has decided to revise the salary structure of policemen from constables to the ASI ranks. Like the other provinces Sindh government has decided to raise other benefits of policemen and in this matter a committee has been made up after the approval of Sindh Chief Secretary Mumtaz Shah.

After the comparison of salary structure with other provinces the committee will consider to increase the salaries from constable to ASI ranks. Chief secretary himself headed the committee with IG Sindh, secretary finance, secretary services and secretary law as its members.

To improve policing in the province, Sindh police has decided to equip its field officers with body cameras. Announcing the decision, the IG Sindh had said that they have decided to purchase body cameras for police in order to analyse the performance of the police officials. Moreover, he has said it was also aimed at evaluating the actual situation in a case where a policeman is blamed for any deformity.