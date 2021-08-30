Sindh likely to have rainfall and thunderstorms from Aug 31 to Sep 3

The weather forecast for rain and thunderstorms from August 31 to September 3 in Karachi and different parts of Sindh has been predicted by the Meteorological Department. A notification stated that “moderate monsoon winds will enter Sindh from August 31”.

Tharparkar, Umerkot, Sanghar, and other districts are likely to have wind and rainfall from August 31 to September 3. The Meteorological department said it is likely that Karachi will receive rain from September 1 to 3 and also warned of blustery winds during the time.

The Sindh Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has issued a weather warning in light of the monsoon rains in Sindh. PDMA has advised all concerned authorities to remain active during the forecast period. Taking note of thunderstorms and high winds the notification further stated that billboards and hoardings should be secured or removed.