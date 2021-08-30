Pakistan Pavilion launched in Urumqi to showcase local products

A “VR Pakistan National Pavilion” was launched at the ongoing 2021 Online (China) Eurasia Commodity and Trade Expo (EACT EXPO 2021) to showcase Made-in-Pakistan products to the globe especially China during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This national pavilion is connected with many e-commerce platforms and an offline national pavilion,” explained Badar Zaman, commercial counsellor of the embassy of Pakistan in Beijing.

Ma Xiaoyan, Chairman of UNI International Business Consultancy Co Ltd and senior consultant to Pakistan-China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry noted that by visiting the online pavilion, enterprises and individuals from all around the world, especially China, can truly understand the unique charm of Pakistani products and spot opportunities in Pak-China cooperation and trade.

“I’ve lived in Pakistan for more than 15 years,” Ma Xiaoyan said, adding that his connection and bonding with Pakistan made him dedicated to promoting cooperation between China and Pakistan and continuing the story of China-Pakistan friendship as 2021 marks the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Pakistan.

Next, Ma Xiaoyan said, a physical National Pavilion of Pakistan will be set up in Urumqi Comprehensive Bonded Zone (UCBZ), Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, China, to offer Pakistani traders an opportunity to market their products.