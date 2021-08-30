AIOU exams commence from Sept 1

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) is commencing final examinations for ATTC, Non-Credit Courses / Certificate in Literacy and Non-Formal Education, Matriculation, I.com, FA, F.Sc programs in semester spring across the country. The exams will start on September 1 and will continue till October 12. A total of 750 examination centres have been set up across the country to ensure the participation of students in the examinations at the nearest places. Roll number slips have been dispatched to the students and have also been uploaded on the university website. Covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs) including wearing masks and social distancing will be strictly implemented to constrict the spread of the pandemic. According to the Controller Examinations, roll number slip downloaded from the website will also be acceptable for participation in the examination. Vice Chancellor, AIOU, Prof. Dr. Zia Ul-Qayyum has directed the concerned department to provide all necessary facilities to the students in the examination centres.













