ITP to ensure road discipline in city

Senior Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Islamabad Syed Karar Hussain has stressed upon the personnel of the force to accomplish their responsibilities in a professional manner and work hard for maintenance of better image of the force.

Addressing Police Darbar held at Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) Office, he asked to adopt courteous attitude with public and make more efforts for the equal implementation of traffic laws on roads showing politeness and firm attitude.

The SSP said that welfare steps are being taken in the interest of employees to boost up their morale.

According to details, Darbar was held following directions of IGP Islamabad Qazi Jamil ur Rehman and was attended by ASP (Headquarters) Ayesha Gul, Zona DSPs and other ITP policemen. The suggestions for the betterment of traffic system were extended by the personnel including engineering issues. Personal matters were also put forward by the employees for effective resolution.

SSP (Traffic) Karar Hussain said that officers of ITP should discharge their duties with honesty, hardworking and firmness. He said that ITP has become a role model for other forces by ensuring equal application of law in the capital.