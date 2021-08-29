Riphah Int’l University holds 15th convocation

Riphah International University held its 15th Convocation in Hybrid mode today (Saturday). As many as 14 PhD Graduates and 115 gold medalists attended the convocation in person which was held in the main auditorium of Riphah International University I-14 campus, while the other 1,600 plus graduating students attended online.

President Dr Arif Alvi is the patron of Riphah International University. He was invited to chair the convocation as a chief guest, but due to Covid-19 restrictions the proposal could not be materialised; therefore, he gave a video message.

During his speech, he appreciated Riphah’s vision and mission to inculcate Islamic ethical values in its academic programmes and to excel in the fields of research and education.

He also appreciated the efforts of Riphah for the separate education for females. He extended his greeting to the university for organising high values conferences in medical education, pharmaceutical sciences, rehabilitation sciences, lifestyle medicine, and other conferences. He congratulated graduating students, their parents, and teachers as well as the university authorities on their achievements.

The chief guest for the convocation was Riphah International University Chancellor Hassan Muhammad Khan. Speaking on the occasion, he congratulated all the graduates, and wished them a bright and successful future. He said that Riphah provides education, which is beyond academic knowledge but also focuses on character building. He further said that Riphah groomed its students to improve their intellectual and personal growth, preparing them to become informed leaders and valuable citizens of Pakistan.

He said that this year, Islamic International Medical College has completed a journey of 25 years which is now recognised as a premier medical institution. He spoke that the university has progressed exponentially in terms of the number and quality of programmes, faculty, and students. The ethos of the university are based on the emphasis on high quality in academics and research horizons.