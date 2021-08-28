CPWB reunites 68,645 street children with families in one year

Child Protection Welfare Bureau (CPWB) in Punjab has rescued around 68,645 street children from different cities and reunited them with their families during the last one year. The social section of the bureau has been providing such services to all districts of the province and in this regard 1121 Helpline has been established to facilitate public. According to statistics the bureau rescued 811 children upon receiving calls at the helpline while remaining children were rescued upon lodging complaints. As per official data, neglected and destitute children were rescued from roads, streets and other vulnerable places during the last one year. Meanwhile, Child Protection and Welfare Bureau has appealed to the parents to adopt lenient and humble behaviour with their children and not allow them to go out of home without guardian or alone. The bureau rescued children who were abused, exploited without parental care or used for trafficking, abduction and sale.













