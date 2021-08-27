Zeb releases ‘Banao Har Lamha Khaas’

One of Pakistan’s leading biscuit manufacturer EBM, through its brand Peek Freans Pik, has launched a new song ‘Banao Har Lamha Khaas’, in collaboration with Pakistani singer and songwriter Zeb Bangash.

The initiative is a continuation of the ‘Banao Har Lamha Khaas’ campaign and aims to highlight the significance of making each and every moment special – no matter how big or small – it holds in a person’s life. With the release of the single, Peek Freans Pik targets young adults who often forget to celebrate ordinary everyday moments on a daily basis, merely due to their hectic and demanding routines.

The film, illustrated by artist Gulbeen Gulraiz, focuses on various situations where the protagonist goes out of the way to make various ordinary moments special. Ultimately, with ‘Banao Har Lamha Khaas’, Peek Freans Pik celebrates these simple moments and aims to inspire its customers to incorporate them into their everyday lives.