Shaukat Khanum Memorial Trust Signs Support Services Agreement with Four MTIs in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, for its already donated Hospital Management Information System (HMIS), Five years ago

The Shaukat Khanum Memorial Trust signed an agreement on Thursday, 26th of August 2021 with four Medical Teaching Institutes (MTIs) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to provide support services for the Hospital Management Information System (HMIS). The signing ceremony was organised at the Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital and Research Centre in Hayatabad, Peshawar. Dr. Muhammed Aasim Yusuf, CEO of SKMCH&RC, and the management of Ayub Teaching Hospital, Hayatabad Medical Complex, Khyber Teaching Hospital, and Lady Reading Hospital were present at the event.

It is worth mentioning here that the software application developed by the Shaukat Khanum Memorial Trust “HOPe” enables patient centric care and plays an important role in providing quality treatment to patients. It is a comprehensive and effective Hospital Management Information System comprising multiple modules that cater to all clinical, administrative, and financial requirements of health care enterprises. The integrated system offers quick access and reliable data about patient diagnosis and treatment.

It may be recalled that since 2016, the four MTIs have a perpetual license to use the Hospital Management Information System which was donated by SKMT as a gesture of good will. This would otherwise have cost between PKR 50 to 75 million at that time. Now these MTIs have requested SKMT to provide software support services in order to ensure smooth running of the system. SKMT has agreed to provide these services, once again, without charging any service fee, to all four MTIs, for the next three years.

In addition to these four MTIs, deployment of the same system is already underway at the Peshawar Institute of Cardiology (PIC), and being planned for implementation at multiple other teaching hospitals in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Shaukat Khanum has in this regard, engaged the KP Information Technology Board (KP-ITB) to offer comprehensive training to their teams on providing deployment and support services of this HMIS application. SKMT believes this would be the most efficient and cost-effective way of implementing the same high-quality HMIS at other MTIs and public-sector hospitals in the province, through the KP-ITB.