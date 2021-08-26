Travel update: UK likely to remove Pakistan from ‘red-list’ due today

LONDON: According to the government of the UK, Pakistan and Turkey are likely to be removed from the travel red list of the United Kingdom. Travel advisory for countries restricted from flying into the Kingdom will be updated today.

There is some pressure to ease the restrictions for passengers arriving from Pakistan.The changes are more likely to be signed off on Thursday by the government.The passengers from 60 countries are still not allowed to travel to England. Only British nationals are allowed to travel from these countries with the compulsions that they stay in a hotel for 11 nights post-arrival, with a minimum cost as high as £2,285 (Rs519,933) for an adult.

In spite of the fact that the quarantine rules were relaxed last month, the fully vaccinated travellers are returning from amber-list countries to avoid self-isolating.Turkey accompanies Pakistan, in the UK’s red-light, which has 60 countries, its officials said it is to be moved to the amber list within days. However, senior Whitehall sources reject any suggestion of a serious overhaul, indicating that the announcement is not likely to affect as many holidaymakers as previous reviews.