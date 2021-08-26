PU to establish Babar Legacy Centre

Punjab University will establish Babar Legacy Centre in order to strengthen bilateral relations between Pakistan and Uzbekistan as per the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The centre named after first Mughal Emperor Zaheeruddin Babar, had been recommended to the Syndicate by the Academic Council in its meeting held on Wednesday. PU Vice Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmed presided over the meeting while deans of faculties, heads of departments and professors participated in the meeting.

Addressing the ceremony, Dr Niaz Ahmed said the PU was taking practical initiatives to promote relations with Central Asian states. He said the purpose of establishment of the centre was a part of the efforts of Prime Minister Imran Khan for promotion of bilateral relations between Pakistan and Uzbekistan. He said the centre would be established at PU Department of History and Pakistan Studies.