TikTok to offer in-app shopping with Shopify

TikTok unveiled plans to allow users to buy products while using the video-sharing app in a partnership with e-commerce platform Shopify. The fast-growing social media app said it would begin pilot-testing TikTok Shopping with a group of Shopify merchants in the United States, Britain and Canada in the coming weeks. “TikTok Shopping will bring new features that help Shopify merchants create engaging, organic content that sends consumers directly to their online store for checkout, making it easy for people to explore and buy the products they discover on TikTok,” said a statement from the app owned by China-based ByteDance. Blake Chandlee, head of global business solutions at TikTok, said the app “is uniquely placed at the center of content and commerce and these new solutions make it even easier for businesses of all sizes to create engaging content that drives consumers directly to the digital point of purchase.” Harley Finkelstein, Shopify president, said the partnership will help boost platform “creators” who promote products online by “enabling new in-app shopping experiences and product discovery on TikTok for the first time.”













