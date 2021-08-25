Celebrities not recognised for work use social media for attention: Aagha Ali

Aagha Ali thinks celebrities who don’t get enough attention based on their work resort to posting personal pictures on social media for attention.

In a recent interview with Urdu News about his directorial debut Raat, Aagha talked about much more than his upcoming film on Urdu Flix, including the reason why he doesn’t post many pictures with his wife Hina Altaf.

“Personal life is called personal life and professional life is called professional life for a reason,” said Aagha, further sharing that he doesn’t particularly like taking pictures with his wife “in any corner of the house and share it on social media because I think the life inside the house is my own and it should remain till me.”

The ‘Tumhare Hain’ actor further added that while he doesn’t post much, he does post pictures with Hina on special occasions like Eid because they are public figures.

He then took a dig at celebs who regularly post PDA-filled photos and videos on their social media accounts, saying, “The celebrities who take their pictures and post them on social media all the time, maybe it makes them happy… In fact, when they don’t get people’s attention from their work, they do these things to get attention.”

Well… we wonder which celeb couple Aagha’s talking about!

Aagha and Hina tied the knot in a small intimate nikah ceremony in May 2020 during the first wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

What do you think of Aagha’s remarks about celebs and their social media posts?