Covid-19: NCOC unveils severe curbs for unvaccinated people

ncoc-1The federal government on Tuesday unveiled severe restrictions for the unvaccinated people, with Federal Minister for Planning Asad Umar announcing that those who have not been fully vaccinated against coronavirus will not be allowed to use public transport from October 15.

Speaking at a press conference along with SAPM on Health Dr Faisal Sultan, Asad Umar said that school teachers and staff will not be allowed to work after October 15 if they have not taken the jabs. He said the vaccination has been made mandatory for air travel after September 30 while those working in schools, transportation must take their doses before the date.

According to the decisions made by the NCOC on Tuesday, only fully vaccinated people will be allowed to travel domestically and internationally from Sep 30. The same condition applies to incoming passengers. Full vaccination by Oct 15 is compulsory to use public transport facilities. Vaccination for those aged between 17 and 18 will begin from Sep 1 while immunocompromised people aged above 12 will get a ‘specific vaccine’ at certain centres from Sep 1.

Visitors at shopping malls, hotels, restaurants and weddings should get first dose by Aug 31 and second jab by Sep 30 to enter the premises. Students aged 17 and above should get first dose by Sep 15 and second dose by Oct 15. In case of non-compliance, they can’t enter educational institutions.

People travelling on motorways should be vaccinated with first dose by Sep 15. Similarly, travelers at highways must get first Covid-19 dose by Sep 30 and second dose by Oct 30 to prevent travel bar. School van drivers should get first dose by Aug 31, the NCOC decided.

Speaking on the occasion, SAPM Dr Faisal Sultan announced that citizens of age group 17-18 years would be allowed to get the COVID-19 vaccine from September 1st. Dr Faisal said that the vaccination for the age group 15-16 years will also start soon. Similarly, he said those Pakistanis who want to travel abroad and they need specific vaccine as per respective country’s requirement, now would be able to get such vaccine. He added this vaccine would be allowed not on the basis of medical grounds but for their travelling requirement.

He said that for this purpose they have to show their visa of the respective country while this vaccine would be allowed on nominal charges. He said this category would be allowed for vaccination from September 1st. He said that payment would be charged only in this category as the government wants to facilitate all those students or businessmen or tourists who want to visit abroad, but they are facing hurdles due to not having the required vaccination. He added further details of this category would be shared soon by the ministry for awareness of the general public.

Dr Faisal said that the government has started consideration to initiate booster after six months of second shot to above 50-year frontline healthcare workers. He said after consultation this booster was likely to start from October 1st. He added there was also a plan to start boosters for the immunocompromised persons after six months of their second dose.