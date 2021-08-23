Agri Research Center inaugurated in South Waziristan to provide production opportunities

Special Assistant to Prime Minister for Food Security Jamshed Iqbal Cheema Sunday said that as per the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan record uplift projects in agriculture and livestock sectors have been initiated in the merged districts that would help eliminate sense of deprivation of tribal people. He expressed these views while inaugurating an Agriculture Research Center (ARC) in Wana South Waziristan. Jamshed Iqbal Cheema said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has given special attention to the rapid development of merged districts like other areas of the country. He said that agriculture research centers were being set up in merged districts to provide production opportunities in this sector. He said special attention has also been given to develop livestock sector in tribal districts.













