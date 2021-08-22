Bitcoin jumps to $49,206 as crypto market remains bullish

The cryptocurrency market remained bullish for the second straight day on Saturday, with the market capitalisation increasing by 3.3 percent to $2.18 trillion as of 1250 hours GMT. The price of Bitcoin (BTC), the largest cryptocurrency, reached $49,206 after gaining 3.33 percent. With this increase in price, the market capitalisation of the BTC has reached $924.5 billion. Likewise, ethereum (ETH) price went up by 0.94 percent to reach $3,285. With this increase in price, the market capitalisation of ETH has reached $384.6 billion. However, XRP shed 1.60 percent to reach $1.25. The market capitalisation of XRP stands at $124.6 billion after this decrease. Similarly, the price of Cardano (ADA) reached $2.46 with a 4.24 percent decrease in its price. Its market capitalisation has reached $79.5 billion after this decrease. However, Dogecoin (Doge) price went up by 0.31 percent to reach $0.325. With this increase in price, the market capitalisation of Doge has reached $42.5 billion. The Crypto community’s interest in Cardano hit a peak ahead of its smart contract functionality launch. ADA’s price is up nearly 20pc in the past day, and it is currently in the price discovery mode. ADA has emerged as the biggest crypto to hit a new all-time high (ATH) after over $1 trillion was wiped off the broader cryptocurrency market in the last few weeks. ADA is accompanied by rivals SOL and LUNA in its race to power decentralised applications on its blockchain, directly competing with Ethereum.













