66 arrested over Minar-e-Pakistan incident so far

arrestedPolice said on Saturday they have arrested 66 people over their alleged involvement in the assault on a female TikToker at Lahore’s Greater Iqbal Park on the Independence Day, a private TV channel reported.

Deputy Inspector General (Investigations) Shariq Jamal said that they have questioned over 300 people in the case so far. Of those, over 100 people were taken into custody for further questioning, the police officer said, adding that their whereabouts that day were traced using geo-fencing and face matching. Then, with “digital mobile forensics”, the 66 who were found to be present on location were arrested, of which 40 were sent for an identification parade after being produced in court, he said. Once the identification parade concludes, the investigation will be taken further, Jamal added.

The police officer said that the TikToker who was attacked and her colleagues will identify the suspects during the parade and the remaining suspects “will also be arrested soon”.

Meanwhile, Lahore police has yet to arrest the culprit who harassed and forcibly kissed a girl near Lahore’s Greater Iqbal Park on Independence Day. A case, however, has been registered at the Lari Adda police station on the station house officer’s (SHO) complaint, after police were shown a video of the incident which went viral on social media.

According to the FIR, the incident took place on Circular Road, near gate no 1 of Greater Iqbal Park, towards Chand Chowk. The FIR estimates 10-12 “morally unrestrained” men on board motorcycles to have harassed two women sitting on board a Qingqi rickshaw, with a child seated in between them.