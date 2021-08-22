Couple shot dead in Karachi over freewill marriage

A couple who married out of their own freewill was shot dead allegedly by the woman’s brothers in the name of honour in Karachi’s Site Area on Saturday. Police said the suspects stormed the couple’s home near the Kulsum Bai Valika Hospital and opened fire on them, killing both on the spot. The Kiamari Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) said they had tied the knot out of their own freewill some time back. The woman’s family was unhappy with their marriage. On getting information, a police team reached the crime scene and shifted the bodies to a nearby medical facility for medico-legal formalities. The suspects managed to flee the spot. In March this year, in-laws had allegedly poisoned a couple after they tied the knot out of their own free-will in Bahawalpur district of the Punjab province. The couple identified as Shaukat and Rukhsana, married a week ago and the bride’s in-laws who were unhappy with the marriage allegedly poisoned the couple in Ahmedpur Sharqia tehsil.













