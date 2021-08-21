FM urges Afghans to work out a political solution ‘acceptable to all’

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Friday urged the stakeholders in Afghanistan to work towards achieving a politically inclusive solution, which was acceptable to all.

“The world, including Pakistan, wants peace and stability in Afghanistan and thus stresses the need for negotiations leading to a political structure, which is acceptable and owned by all,” he said in a statement.

Qureshi said restoration of peace and normalcy in Afghanistan was in the interest of the region’s stability.

He said Pakistan was committed to make efforts towards improvement of the situation in Afghanistan and mentioned that the country’s ambassador in Kabul was in constant touch with high-ups and the relevant people. He warned that some anti-peace forces were active in playing the role of “spoilers”, however stressed that responsibility lied on Afghans not to let such elements work against them. “The people of Afghanistan want peace and it is up to them to decide about their future,” he said. The foreign minister urged the regional countries to sit together on the issue and mentioned that his upcoming visit to the neighboring States in the next few days aimed at working out a comprehensive strategy after necessary consultation.

He said all eyes were on the evolving situation of Afghanistan, adding that different groups in Afghanistan needed to rise above their vested interests and give priority to the betterment of their nation.

Qureshi said Pakistan would never like to repeat the mistakes of 90s regarding Afghanistan and said the government was determined to play an effective role for the resumption of peace in the war-torn country.

Meanwhile, Foreign Minister Qureshi had another telephonic conversation with Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod of Denmark and exchanged views on the evolving situation in Afghanistan.

The two Foreign Ministers recalled their earlier contact as well as the conversation between Prime Minister Imran Khan and Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen about the situation in Afghanistan.

Foreign Minister Qureshi stated that full support was being extended to the Danish government in its evacuation efforts.

He underlined the importance of a peaceful and stable Afghanistan for Pakistan and the region, a press release issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs here said. The Foreign Minister added that the world was taking cognizance of the completely changed reality in Afghanistan.

In the given situation, he stressed, that the foremost priority was to ensure safety and security as well as protection of rights of the Afghan people.

The Foreign Minister underlined that an inclusive political settlement was the best way forward for sustainable peace and stability in the country.

He emphasized that it was equally important for the international community to remain engaged in support of the Afghan people for humanitarian assistance and economic sustenance. The Danish Foreign Minister conveyed thanks to the Government of Pakistan for the support to the Danish Government’s evacuation endeavours.