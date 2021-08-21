PAF pays tribute to Rashid Minhas on 50th martyrdom anniversary

To pay homage to Pakistan’s valiant son and the youngest recipient of Nishan-e-Haider, Pilot Officer Rashid Minhas Shaheed, the Directorate General Public Relations of Pakistan Air Force (PAF) has released a short documentary on his 50th martyrdom anniversary.

Pilot Officer Rashid Minhas Shaheed was born on February 17, 1951. Having a dream of defending the aerial frontiers of the motherland, he got commission on March 14, 1971 in the 51st GD (P) course, said a PAF media release.

He was later posted to No 2 Squadron stationed at Maripur (Masroor) for an Operational Conversion Course, where he was destined for sublime heights by Almighty Allah.

On August 20, 1971 an unforgettable saga of bravery was crafted with his ultimate sacrifice. On this fateful day, Rashid Minhas vanquished the iniquitous intentions of his instructor pilot Flight Lieutenant Mati-ur-Rahman, who tried to hijack his training jet T-33 towards India.

Rashid battled to take back the controls of the aircraft and finally preferred to crash the plane before it could cross the border.

The brave son of soil accepted to sacrifice his life but didn’t allow the country’s dignity to be tarnished. In recognition of Rashid Minhas’s supreme sacrifice and indelible courage, the Government of Pakistan awarded him with the highest gallantry award Nishan-e Haider.

“He will always be remembered as an icon of bravery and sacrifice and will remain a beacon for our future generations,” it said.

Earlier, Director General Inter Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) Major General Babar Iftikhar in a tweet eulogised the chivalrous son of the soil Rashid Minhas Shaheed for his sacrifice.

“On 5Oth Martyrdom anniversary, we remember with reverence, bravery and supreme sacrifice of National Hero Pilot Officer Rashid Minhas Shaheed, Nishan-e -Haider,” he added.

In line of duty, Pilot Officer Rashid Minhas lived up to great traditions of Pakistan Air Force defending the motherland, Major General Babar Iftikhar wrote in his tweet

Fawad Ch: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Friday that the nation pays homage to young pilot officer Rashid Minhas on his martyrdom anniversary.

In a message on the day of martyrdom of Rashid Minhas, the minister said that Shaheed officer created history of determination and loyalty by sacrificing his life for his beloved homeland at a young age.

The nation will always remember the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the country, said the minister.

Shahbaz Gill: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill on Friday said Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Pilot Officer Rashid Minhas Shaheed’s deeds of unshakable courage and chivalry are a reflection of the immense professionalism of PAF personnel.

The Prime Minister’s aide took to Twitter to pay tribute to first Nishan-e-Haider Pilot Officer Rashid Minhas Shaheed for rendering supreme sacrifice while safeguarding the air borders of the country. Gill said it was the 50th martyrdom anniversary of Pilot Officer Rashid Minhas Shaheed.

He wrote that by sacrificing his life, Minhas Shaheed not only protected the homeland but also thwarted the nefarious intentions of the enemy. Dr Gill concluded, “Thanks to Allah Almighty that the country’s airspace is in safe hands.”