Pakistan can make better use of traditional medicines: Atta

Pakistan can make best use of traditional medicines through cooperation with China, said Dr. Atta-ur-Rahman, Chairman of Prime Minister’s Task Force on Science and Technology.

According to a report published by China Economic Net, Rahman was elected as Foreign Member of the Chinese Academy of Science in 2015 and was awarded the International Science and Technology Collaboration Award by the Chinese President on 10th January 2020, which is the highest scientific award in China. He says currently China has many such herbal and traditional drugs that are used alongside the western medicine. We have to work on similar lines to develop our homeopathic medications, carrying out research in an organized way to certify all the herbs that have medical benefits based on science and then promote them. That’s what I’m working on, ” Dr. Rahman added.

In this effort, Dr. Rahman contributed to the cooperation between Hunan University of Chinese Medicine and the University of Karachi in Pakistan on the establishment of the Sino-Pakistan TCM Research Center in 2013. Over the past eight years, the center has undertaken several research programs and received many international publications and patents. “We have been carrying out clinical trials on many herbal drugs from both Pakistan and China. One of the researches we are doing now at the center is to examine herbs that are active against Corona Virus. To enhance our capacity in this field, we have established a virology center with Chinese collaboration in Wuhan,” noted Dr. Rahman, “In the meantime, we are also examining the diseases that are very common in our region, including hepatitis and cholera. For other diseases, like malaria, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and heart disease, we refer to the TCM certification procedures to test the herbs and see which herbs are beneficial against them. ”

In Pakistan, traditional medicines have been a strong part of its cultural heritage and play a significant role in providing health care to a large part of the population. Based on diversified medicinal plants distributed in various climatic zones in Pakistan, three developed systems of medication, Tibb-e-Unani, Ayurveda, and Homoeopathy, are applied in different areas of the country.

Among more than 6000 plant species inhabiting the vast land of Pakistan, approximately 600-700 species are significant from a medicinal point of view. “These medicines in Pakistan are treasures as they contain many important compounds applied in modern medicine. For example, a herb known as Rawolfia Sarbantine from which a compound extracted called Ajmarieen has been marketed in Germany for a long time for cardiac disease. In the same way, compounds extracted from the leaves of Evergreen plant are used against cancer. There are many other herbs like these in Pakistan and we should try to promote and make use of them,” said Dr. Atta-ur-Rahman.

In addition to internal challenges, the practices of traditional medications are facing threat from the allopathic medication system, which runs antagonistic with the former, a report by Nazif Ullah from Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan pointed out. To address the problems and maintain sustainable development of Pakistan traditional medicines, Dr. Rahman suggested Pakistan learn from the experience of China in developing Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM).

“The biggest benefit of TCM is that it has been in use for thousands of years. There is an integrated system in which the traditional medicines are used alongside modern medicines. There are complete clinical trials for these medicines where their toxicology is studied and the extent of their effects is examined, and then they are put into use according to a system in China. This is exactly the procedure that is needed in Pakistan,” Dr. Rahman said.