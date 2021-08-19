CM for foolproof security arrangements on Ashura

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has said every step has been taken to ensure the best law and order situation in the province on youm-e-ashura and directions have been issued to maintain four-tier security for Muharram processions and gatherings.

In a statement, he asked the cabinet committee for law and order to continue regular monitoring of the devised security plan and the police and other staff should remain present in their places of duties till the termination of majalis and processions. Best food arrangements should be made for police officials and other duty staff, he said.

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar said Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) and his companions wrote a new history by sacrificing their lives for a noble purpose while the incident of Karbala reminds us of the invaluable sacrifices by Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) and his companions.

In a message, the CM said the sacrifices of the martyrs of Karbala are worth following. Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) and his companions did not surrender before the falsehood and sacrificed their lives. This was not an incident of martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) but a part of the blessed life of Hazarat Mohammad (PBUH), he said. The martyrs live in the annals of history but the legacy of the falsehood does not survive, he continued.

Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) and his companions have given a strong message of not surrendering before the falsehood by sacrificing their lives and this incident has enlivened the golden principles of Islam forever. There is a growing need to follow the golden principles of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) and the nation should thwart the enemy’s designs through unity, he emphasised.

Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) gave the sacrifice for the supremacy of Islam and humanity and taught the whole world to raise the voice of truth through his strong character and action. His struggle is an enduring message to firmly stand against oppression and we all should re emphasise our commitment today to follow the golden principles of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) in our lives, concluded the CM.

Meanwhile, a delegation of students and teachers of Government Girls Higher Secondary School and Government City Girls High School Taunsa visited the Chief Minister’s Office during a study tour of Lahore. The students were shown documentaries about socio-cultural and government affairs along with a visit to different sections.

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar welcomed students and announced to regularly invite the students of government schools to Lahore on study trips along with a visit to his office for rendezvous with the CM. The students of underdeveloped areas’ government schools will be given preference in this regard, he appended. I am happy to meet with the students who are like my daughters and entertaining them is an honour; the CM maintained and asked them to work hard to excel in life. The promotion of education is the key agenda of the government, he repeated.

The CM said a university will be started early in Taunsa along with the completion of the unfinished Fort Munro cadet college project. Meanwhile, the recruitment rules are being relaxed to overcome the shortage of teachers in Taunsa and other backward areas, he revealed. Underdeveloped areas’ locals will be given preference, he spoke. Similarly, the government has started the Rahmatul-lil-alameen Scholarships to help underprivileged students to continue their studies, he informed. Meanwhile, facilities like roads and parks were also being improved in Taunsa to enhance the quality of life, concluded the CM.

Provincial Minister Murad Raas said the students of government schools are not less than anybody in intellect and abilities adding that the standard of government schools was being improved. The students said the protocol given to them is unprecedented. I am the first girl student in my family to visit the CM’s Office and this has given me new confidence, another student said. District Education Officer said Usman Buzdar has set the best tradition by inviting the students of government schools to the CMO. The secretary schools, DGPR and others were also present.