Kylie Jenner gives fans a fiery sneak peek at her new swim line

Kylie Jenner is all tied up with work-literally. The Kylie Cosmetics mogul has upped her bikini game in 2021 ever since hinting at her new swimsuit brand in May. Now, Kylie is giving fans a first look at her highly-anticipated collection of barely-there swimwear.

Stormi Webster’s mom took to Instagram on August 17 to share two behind-the-scenes pics of Kylie Swim, coming soon. “Working on @kylieswim and I can’t wait to share,” she captioned a mirror selfie. Kylie poses in a sunset-themed ombré one-piece, which is a generous categorization given the halter neckline, cross tie at the stomach and high cut bottoms showing off her toned inner hips.

A second snap features a bright orange bustier swimsuit with cut-out panels and a third pic showed Polaroids of other models in Kylie Swim. “On set,” Kylie wrote with a white heart emoji. “@kylieswim coming soon.”

On May 17, E! News obtained documents that the youngest Keeping Up with the Kardashians star had filed to trademark Kylie Swim and Kylie Swim by Kylie Jenner, with the products ranging from swimwear to beach cover-ups to tops, bottoms, headwear, footwear and robes.

We can’t Keep Up with Kylie’s entrepreneurial legacy.