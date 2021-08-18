No unilateral recognition of Taliban govt: Pakistan

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Tuesday said Pakistan would take decision about recognizing Taliban government in Afghanistan in consultation with regional and international powers, especially China, Turkey and the United States of America, adding that ‘peaceful’ transfer of power in Afghanistan is a welcome sign.

Briefing media about cabinet decisions, he lauded peaceful change in Afghanistan, saying that Pakistan would not take unilateral decision about recognizing Taliban government and was in close contact with global powers in that regard. Pakistan hoped Taliban would not allow the use of their land against Pakistan and any other country, he added.

Pakistan remained committed to an inclusive political settlement was the way forward, representative of all Afghan ethnic groups, he said, adding that Pakistan firmly believes that Taliban would adhere to respecting and protecting human rights in Afghanistan.

The minister said Pakistan had earlier asked former President of Afghanistan Ashraf Ghani to establish a broad based government by including other stake holders in his government. Prime Minister Imran Khan had also urged the former Afghan government to establish an inclusive government in Afghanistan, he added.

He said at the very outset of the meeting, the prime minister felicitated the cabinet on completion of three years in government and stressed transforming the country on pattern of state of Madina. The functions of sharing three years performance of the government had been postponed due to Ashura, he added.

Fawad said the prime minister had categorically told the cabinet that all stake holders should be consulted for finalizing electoral reforms as the use of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) was imperative for holding free, fair and transparent and dispute free elections. The minister said the cabinet was told that the final decision about the use of Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) in next elections would be made within the next fortnight. He said Ministry of Science and Technology had given successful demonstration at the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) about EVM use.

The federal cabinet approved to revamp new local body election laws in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) within next 120 days, he added. Under which the number of union council would be increased in proportion to population. On each 20,000 population, a new union council would be constituted. The prime minister had also directed the concerned to expedite finalization of Islamabad master plan, the minister added. The cabinet has expressed its indignation over the decreasing standards of sports in the country and empowered Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination, Fehmida Mirza for changing infrastructure of sports in the country besides preparing a new sports policy. Prime minister has directed to change the sports system altogether. Fawad said the government had no control over sports associations, adding however their elections were not held usually on merit. The prime minister has apprised the forum about the decisions taken in National Security Committee’s meeting held last day.