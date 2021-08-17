Jewellery exports witness 323.40pc increase

Jewellery exports during the fiscal year of 2020-21 grew by 323.40 percent as compared to the exports of the corresponding period of the previous year.

During the period from July-June 20-21, jewellery worth $13,731 thousand exported as compared to worth $3,243 thousand in the same period of the previous year. According to the data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, the exports of gems increased by 85.98 per cent, worth $6,684 thousand were exported as compared to the exports of $3,594 thousand in the same period of the previous year.

Meanwhile, handicrafts exports which increased by 100 per cent, were also exported worth $5,000 in the current financial year as compared to the exports of Nil valuing of the same period of the previous year. During the period under view, furniture exports increased by 47.73 per cent, worth $5,206 in the current fiscal year as compared to the exports of valuing $3,524 thousand in the same period of the previous year.