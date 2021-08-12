Bank of Punjab welcomes national hero Arshad Nadeem

The Bank of Punjab has organised a warm reception at Allama Iqbal International Airport Lahore to welcome Arshad Nadeem, our national pride, upon his return to home after the heroics at Tokyo Olympics.

Arshad Nadeem who exhibited a phenomenal performance at Tokyo Olympics and grabbed 5th position in javelin throw event returned home on August 12, 2021. The Bank of Punjab team welcomed him at the airport by presenting him a flower bouquet on his arrival and decorated him with a medal.

The Bank of Punjab has always been on the forefront to discharge its national responsibility by supporting healthy sporting activities and the sportsmen and shall continue doing so in days to come.