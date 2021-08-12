Rupee sheds 17 paisas against dollar

The exchange rate of Pakistan rupee depreciated by 17 paisas against the US dollar in interbank trading on Wednesday and closed at Rs163.92 as compared to the previous day’s closing of Rs163.75. According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of dollars in the open market were recorded at Rs163.5 and Rs164.5 respectively. Similarly, the euro depreciated by 14 paisas and closed at Rs192.01 against the last day’s trading of Rs192.15, the State Bank of Pakistan reported. The Japanese yen lost one paisa to close at Rs1.47, whereas a decrease of 62 paisas was witnessed in the exchange rate of British pound, which traded at Rs226.37 as compared to its last closing of Rs226.99. The exchange rates of Emirates dirham and Saudi riyal increased by 04 paisas each to close at Rs44.62 and Rs43.70 respectively.













