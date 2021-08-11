Following footsteps of Hazrat Umar (RA) stressed

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has said that Hazrat Umar Farooq(RA), the second Caliph, is an ideal Muslim Ruler and the entire system of his governance is a model for humanity. In his special message issued here on the occasion of the day of martyrdom of the second caliph Hazrat Umar Farooq (1st Muharram), the Chief Minister lauded the valuable services of Hazrat Umar Farooq (RA) to Islam and said his era was the golden chapter in the history of Islam. He said the caliphate of Hazrat Umar (RA) was a model of exemplary governance which would continue to provide guidance to the world till the Day of Judgment. He said that Hazrat Umar(RA) made great conquests while making hundreds of thousands of square miles of land part of the Islamic state through non-offensive policy and it was undoubtedly a great achievement in the history of Islam.













